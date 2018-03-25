Arjun Bijani on recent farmers protest: I had tears in my eyes

Arjun Bijlani was deeply disturbed by the pictures of 30,000 farmers walking to Mumbai



Arjun Bijlani

The plight of farmers in India is not hidden from anyone. While many sympathise with them, there are very few who decide to speak up. Actor Arjun Bijlani is one of them. The actor was deeply disturbed by the pictures of 30,000 farmers walking to Mumbai. Their silent protest has moved him and the actor yearns to do something to change their situation.

"I am aware that it is not possible that the tax I pay reaches the farmers directly. I was quite concerned by their plight and that they walked for 180km from Nashik and reached Mumbai in seven days. They did it quietly so as to not disturb people, which was so considerate. I have total respect for them for doing that," he says.

The actor adds that their lives are as precious and everyone else's. "We have been hearing about farmers' suicides for sums as small as Rs 20,000 or Rs 50,000. It is unbelievable. India is an agricultural country and if this is the state of our farmers, then it is really sad. I know the government has been helping them in many ways including waiving off their loans but perhaps that is not enough. For someone to end their life for small sums is not acceptable. When I saw the photos of the feet of the farmers, I wondered why are we so inhuman? I had tears in my eyes when I saw those pictures their state?” he says.

The actor feels that money needs to be allocated to their needs. "We have marathons and sponsors for numerous events, why can’t we have sponsors for farmers? Every other month we hear about a new scam in our country, where people take crores and get away with it. In the cities, people spend a lot of money on things that are perhaps not even essential, why not think of the farmers and help them out then? As much as I would like to help the farmers directly, I can help one or five of them but not 50,000 farmers," he says.

Arjun is ready to do his bit, but urges everyone else to support him as well. “I can raise my voice and perhaps start a dialogue which might ultimately lead to a solution. It’s not my job but the government’s job to help them and they have done a lot but having said that, there are many others who might commit suicide when they don’t get help in time. We should value life and do something for these poor people who work so hard and have very basic needs in life. We have to do something for them,” he says.

