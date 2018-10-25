Arjun Bijlani: I am a self-taught Kalaripayattu warrior

television

Arjun Bijlani has been sharing pictures on Instagram of his new-found love for the martial art Kalaripayattu

Arjun Bijlani

Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Arjun Bijlani is actively into Kalaripayattu nowadays. The TV actor has been sharing pictures on Instagram of his new-found love for the martial art. Fans have been asking him about his training regime.

He says, "They were shocked when I told them that I learnt by watching it on YouTube. I am a self-taught Kalaripayattu warrior."

Arjun also shared a photo of him co-star Nia Sharma while they were practising Kalaripayattu.

Ishq Mein Marjawan features Arjun Bijlani as Deep and Alisha Panwar playing the dual roles of Aarohi and Tara.

