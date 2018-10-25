Search

Arjun Bijlani: I am a self-taught Kalaripayattu warrior

Oct 25, 2018, 09:47 IST | The Hitlist Team

Arjun Bijlani has been sharing pictures on Instagram of his new-found love for the martial art Kalaripayattu

Arjun Bijlani: I am a self-taught Kalaripayattu warrior
Arjun Bijlani

Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Arjun Bijlani is actively into Kalaripayattu nowadays. The TV actor has been sharing pictures on Instagram of his new-found love for the martial art. Fans have been asking him about his training regime.

He says, "They were shocked when I told them that I learnt by watching it on YouTube. I am a self-taught Kalaripayattu warrior."

 
 
 
Warrior mode is my caption whts yours ????? #deep #ishqmeinmarjawan @colorstv ...

Arjun also shared a photo of him co-star Nia Sharma while they were practising Kalaripayattu.

 
 
 
Don’t mess with us ðð.wht say @niasharma90 . #deep #aarohi #ishqmeinmarjawan #kalaripayattu ..

Ishq Mein Marjawan features Arjun Bijlani as Deep and Alisha Panwar playing the dual roles of Aarohi and Tara.

