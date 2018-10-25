Arjun Bijlani: I am a self-taught Kalaripayattu warrior
Arjun Bijlani has been sharing pictures on Instagram of his new-found love for the martial art Kalaripayattu
Ishq Mein Marjawan actor Arjun Bijlani is actively into Kalaripayattu nowadays. The TV actor has been sharing pictures on Instagram of his new-found love for the martial art. Fans have been asking him about his training regime.
He says, "They were shocked when I told them that I learnt by watching it on YouTube. I am a self-taught Kalaripayattu warrior."
View this post on Instagram
Warrior mode is my caption whts yours ????? #deep #ishqmeinmarjawan @colorstv ...
Arjun also shared a photo of him co-star Nia Sharma while they were practising Kalaripayattu.
View this post on Instagram
Don’t mess with us ðð.wht say @niasharma90 . #deep #aarohi #ishqmeinmarjawan #kalaripayattu ..
Ishq Mein Marjawan features Arjun Bijlani as Deep and Alisha Panwar playing the dual roles of Aarohi and Tara.
