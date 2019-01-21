Arjun Bijlani learns to ride a Jet Ski for Ishq Mein Marjawan

television

Arjun Bijlani

COLORS' popular love story, Ishq Mein Marjawan, with its varied shades of revenge and hatred has one more interesting addition to its already enthralling plot. To shoot an upcoming sequence, one that will bring a great twist to the existing storyline, the cast and crew of the show travelled to the city of beautiful beaches, Goa. Arjun Bijlani who plays the character of Deep in the show will be seen in a new look in the upcoming track.

For one of the sequence, Arjun will be seen making a grand entry by riding a Jet Ski. To portray his role in a relatable manner, Arjun took it upon himself to learn how to ride the jet ski himself. After a few trial rides, he finally mastered the art and was riding like a professional.

According to sources from the set, "Arjun didn't know how to ride a jet ski yet he sportingly volunteered to learn it for the sequence. He sat on the jet ski and took training sessions before the actual shot. A fast learner, he learnt riding the jet ski like a professional within few minutes. He also seemed to be enjoying this new found passion." Commenting on the same Arjun said, "I have done jet skiing earlier but I was a pillion rider, this was the first time I was doing this all by myself and I was very excited. Initially I was little scared to ride but once I got on it, I didn't feel like stopping. After the shot I realised that one should be very fit to ride as it needs a lot of core strength to balance the bike on the huge waves."

