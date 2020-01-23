Arjun Bijlani on Bigg Boss 13 inmates: Hope they don't kill each other

Arjun Bijlani visited the Bigg Boss 13 house recently and had a great time inside. He's known inmate Sidharth Shukla for a long time and says that while Shukla might come across as aggressive, he is actually a nice guy. Bijlani says, "I know Siddharth for a long time and he's a nice guy. He's just the way he is. I mean he is chilled out, he doesn't have anything against anyone. I think he's played the game very smartly, which is a good thing. I think he's one of the deserving contestants, for sure. I am sure he will win."

Arjun has a few other favourite contestants as well. "I think Rashmi or Siddharth or Asim for that matter might win too. I think Asim is really cool. Everyone had their ups and downs, but I love how he is on the show. Shehnaaz is sweet. I mean whatever I know of her and when I met her, I found her really sweet. I like Rashami as well, she is playing the game really well," he says.

As the TRPs have shown, season 13 has been the best season in the show's history. Arjun says, "I think people have loved this season as a lot of crazy things have happened in the house. Some of them are really, really crazy. Some of them are really nice as well. I personally don't know whether hitting each other should be allowed on national television because I don't know what kind of message you're sending to the next set of contestants who are going to come. I hope nobody kills each other! People love watching the show. And as far as I am concerned, I personally have gone inside the house, and when I went in, it was all good," he says.

Arjun also believes that we can't judge people based on fights in the show as the atmosphere is completely different inside the house. He says, "I don't blame anybody. You have to just understand that it's a game. It's a situation which you're put into, and you behave according to that situation. But people outside judge you, which I don't think is right. I think that a lot of people who you may think are nice may not be that nice. Otherwise, also, you can't judge people with what you see on national television only. There are a lot of people who you might think are bad or are being impolite. But they are doing this because of a particular situation."

