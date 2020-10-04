Arjun Bijlani quarantines himself after his wife tests COVID-19 positive

Actor Arjun Bijlani has quarantined himself at home after his wife Neha Swami tested positive for coronavirus. Taking to Twitter, Arjun shared the news among his fans on Sunday.

"Hey guys my wife has tested positive for COVID 19. Me and my family are self quarantined for the next 14 days...We are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so . Keep us in yours prayers," he tweeted.

Have a look right here:

Hey guys my wife has tested positive for COVID 19. Me and my family are self quarantined for the next 14 days. Request anyone who has come in contact with us to pl get tested .. we are healthy and fine and I hope we continue to be so . Keep us in yours prayers . — Arjun Bijlani (@Thearjunbijlani) October 4, 2020

Arjun also requested that those who had come in his and his wife's proximity in recent days should get themselves tested.

"Request anyone who has come in contact with us to please get tested," he added. Neha, too, shared her health update on her Instagram handle. In an Instagram story, Neha said that she was "asymptomatic" and asked fans to pray for the family's safety.

