Arjun Bijlani suffers ligament tear

Arjun Bijlani has torn his ligament. The actor took to social media to confirm the injury to fans on Wednesday. In a picture he posted of his injured leg on Instagram Stories, Arjun wears black braces of his injured leg. "Ligament tear," Arjun captioned the image, with a sad emoji.

He also shared a post about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, expressing joy over the CBI being handed the investigation into the latter's death on Wednesday by the Supreme Court.

"Thank you God ... #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #cbiforssr ... victory for millions of people. #prayers," Arjun wrote along with an image of him praying in front of a Ganesha idol.

