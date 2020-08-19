Arjun Bijlani suffers ligament tear
Arjun Bijlani has torn his ligament. The actor took to social media to confirm the injury to fans on Wednesday
Arjun Bijlani has torn his ligament. The actor took to social media to confirm the injury to fans on Wednesday. In a picture he posted of his injured leg on Instagram Stories, Arjun wears black braces of his injured leg. "Ligament tear," Arjun captioned the image, with a sad emoji.
He also shared a post about late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, expressing joy over the CBI being handed the investigation into the latter's death on Wednesday by the Supreme Court.
"Thank you God ... #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #cbiforssr ... victory for millions of people. #prayers," Arjun wrote along with an image of him praying in front of a Ganesha idol.
