Arjun Bijlani wishes wife Neha Swami on their seventh wedding anniversary in a sweet way

Television's heartthrob Arjun Bijlani celebrates his 7th wedding anniversary today, May 20. On the special occasion, the actor shared a sweet video to wish his lovely wife, Neha Swami. The video is a montage of their best pictures together, and it will surely bring a smile to your face!

Take a look at the video:

View this post on Instagram 7 years â¤ï¸ . @nehaswami A post shared by Arjun Bijlani (@arjunbijlani) onMay 19, 2020 at 11:40am PDT

While the couple is celebrating their anniversary under lockdown, we're sure they'll make it special in their own way and have a great time along with their son, Ayaan.

Several of Arjun's industry friends congratulated the couple on their anniversary. Karanvir Bohra wrote, "Kya baaaat" with a bunch of heart emojis, actor Rohit Khurana commented, "Happyyyy Anniversary to the cutest couple", and Aamna Sharif, aka television's sweetheart Kashish, left the couple a heart emoji.

Arjun Bijlani's wife Neha too shared a similar montage on her Instagram profile and wrote, "7th anniversary. you are my favourite distraction." Isn't this the cutest couple?

Recently, in an interview with mid-day, Arjun Bijlani spoke about how he's worried about his mother, who is diabetic, during these troubling times. He shared, "I am worried for my mother because she is diabetic. Despite suffering from chronic back pain, she has no option but to do the household chores at the moment. My younger brother Niranjan and I are trying to help her in every way we can."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news