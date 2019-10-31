Arjun Dattaji Meghe's contribution to our nation is impossible to ignore

Just shy of 26, Arjun Dattaji Meghe (born and brought up in Mumbai, Maharashtra) has garnered attention of millions of people due to his wildly acclaimed political set out. He is a humanitarian, politician, businessman and social activist who has bagged many accolades to his name. Arjun has spent the last 4 years of his life to constantly and seamlessly improve the state of our community via his business and political path. He is the son of an ace politician and veteran, Mr. Dattaji Meghe.

Arjun completed his ICSE schooling from Bombay Scottish High School in 2010 and passed his HSC examinations in 2012 from Mithibai College. He continued his further studies in the United Kingdom attending City University and Brunel University while also pursuing a BA degree from the University of Mumbai.

Arjun prompted his business career by co-founding a media solutions company, India Film Factory. He was deeply rooted in the operations and management team to make India Film Factory reach its highest potential. This was aptly justified when his company worked with huge business conglomerates like ICICI Bank, Global Citizen festival and Datta Meghe Institutions. With the aim to revitalize the technological and advertisement advancement of our country, Arjun co-founded ‘Litcabs’ in 2019 to metamorphose OOH media and advertising. Through Litcabs, selling ad space and solutions is made easier by mouting displays on the classic black and yellow cabs of Mumbai.



With the holy grail of providing better education and improved administrative practices to children, Arjun also serves as the trustee of SVSS Education Trust, based in Nagpur, which currently holds 3000 students along with 2000 students studying in Datta Meghe World Academy.

With emerging issues like women empowerment, social development, sports, education and health, Arjun was fiercely determined to co-found an association that strongly worked for the betterment of the same. This is when the 'Insaniyat Association' came into existence. Through his continuous efforts and superlative leadership, he managed the foundation to grow from a team of 7 trustees to over 3000 members in just 2 years in the Worli Vidhansabha Area of Mumbai. Arjun was appointed Secretary of the Maharashtra unit of the Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha, deservingly so!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever