Arjun Kanungo: House party is full of life

Arjun Kanungo

Singer Arjun Kanungo says his song House party is full of life and a contrast to all the other tracks of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

"'House party' is one of my favourite tracks because of the talented composer Rochak Kholi. He has got out the best in us because of the dynamic energy and great vibes. The song is a cool party number, full of life and quite contrasting to all the other tracks from the album," said Kanungo in a statement.

Kanungo, popular for Baaki baatein peene baad, has sung the number along with Sukhwinder Singh and Parry G. The 28-year-old singer added that "House Party" is even more special "because after a long time I have sung for a movie and I have enjoyed every bit of it".

He has previously sung Khoon choos le for Go Goa Gone in 2013. Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga highlights the complexities of being a homosexual in India. A Fox Star Hindi project, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Sonam K. Ahuja, Rajkummar Rao, Juhi Chawla, Seema Pahwa and Brijendra Kala.

Directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar, it is co-produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Fox Star Studios. It released on February 1.

