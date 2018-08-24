Arjun Kanungo launches Aaya Na Tu Reprise on Youtube

music

Composed by Arjun Kanungo and written by Kunaal Verma, the reprise version has a fresh twist to the original composition

Arjun Kanungo

After giving us one of the most loved break-up single – Aaya Na Tu, Pop – Sensation Arjun Kanungo is back with a reprise version of the song. Aaya Na Tu Reprise is a re-visit to the hit single Aaya Na Tu by Arjun Kanungo and Momina Mustehsan.

Composed by Arjun Kanungo and written by Kunaal Verma, the reprise version has a fresh twist to the original composition. Featuring new lyrics and melodies, the song promises to be a number one song on your playlist.

Aaya Na Tu Reprise captures the emotion of being left behind in love. The song addresses rejection and pain but most importantly the feeling of undying nature and burden of love.

Commenting on the new version of the song, Arjun says, " Extremely thrilled with the response to Aaya Na Tu's reprise version. It's one of those things that wasn't planned. A few of my friends who are musicians came over one day and we were jamming on Aaya Na Tu and this was the result. The entire thing was a home production. People seem to love the new version which makes me very happy. We're planning to do a proper release on streaming sites later next week. A big thank you to Universal music and EMI records".

The video is quickly making its way onto playlists and has got an amazing response on Youtube.

