Arjun Kanungo's sparking conversation about creating songs

Woh Baarishein singer Arjun Kanungo on creating promising songs

Arjun Kanungo

Easily among the most successful independent artistes in current times, Arjun Kanungo finds fans in veteran composers, and followers in the young breed of aspiring musicians, including Shekhar Suman's son, Adhyayan. His magic recipe to appease all and sundry lies in creating tracks that are "personal".

"My tracks are real for me, and that's why people can feel them. If a song can make you feel something, whether that's hate or love, it is successful, because it creates conversation."

The young crop of singers, he says, errs because they "can't get out of their own bubble". They would benefit by not restricting themselves to creating music that only appeases them. "They must think about whether their song will be played in a car, club, or on someone's headphones. If you know how your song will be consumed, half the battle is won."

Having fun with compositions, Kanungo suggests, is an ideal way to create a promising number. "For instance, if you listen to the lyrics of DJ Sukhbir's Ishq Tera Tadpave, you'll realise it's a sad song. But he decided to have fun with it and add the dhol [to its arrangement]," he says, citing the song's success.

