Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon indulge in some WWE

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon feature in the upcoming episode of the Sahil Khattar-hosted show, WWE Sunday Dhamaal. The stars were promoting their film, Panipat. Turns out, their conversation veered towards baldness.

Khattar plays Syed Kirmani in Kabir Khan's '83. When he told them that he bagged the role because of his bald pate, Kapoor told him "not to change his hairstyle." After Akshay Kumar's bald act in Housefull 4, followed by films like Ujda Chaman and Bala, bald protagonists are having a field day in B-Town, says Khattar.

Arjun and Kriti are currently busy promoting their film Panipat. Arjun has undergone a drastic physical transformation in order to fit the role of Sadashiv Rao Bhau, the brave Maratha warrior. Kriti Sanon will be seen opposite him, playing the role of a queen named Parvati Bai. Sanjay Dutt will be the antagonist playing the role of the fierce warrior Ahmad Shah Abdali.

Panipat narrates the tale of the third battle of Panipat, and the antagonist of the story is Sanjay Dutt. This is unarguably Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's most complex roles as actors to date, and the expectations are expectedly high.

The historical drama based on the third battle of Panipat is produced and directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. It is slated to hit theatres on December 6, 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates