Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who are holidaying in New York, visit Rishi Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor spend a 'warm and loving evening' with veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor in New York.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora with Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu. Picture courtesy/Neetu Kapoor's Instagram account.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, who are currently holidaying in New York, visited veteran actor Rishi Kapoor and wife Neetu Kapoor. Rishi, who has been in New York for months now, seeking treatment for an unknown health condition. The actor has been visited by a slew of B-Town celebrities. Malaika and Arjun are the latest to join the bandwagon.

Wife Neetu Kapoor took to her account to share a picture of Rishi Kapoor with Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora as they dropped in to see the veteran actor at his apartment in NYC. While Rishi holds both the actors' hands as the two can be seen sitting next to him, Neetu stands behind Malaika. Neetu captioned the adorable image, "Fun evening with our very own Ghar ka bacha Arjun n the Lovly malaika [sic]"

Rishi Kapoor took to his Twitter account to share the picture and wrote, "Thank you Malaika and Arjun for coming. Hope you got to see "Rocketman" and lunch at "Red Farm". [sic]" Malaika took to her Instagram account to thank the veteran couple for a 'loving evening' and wrote, "Thank u @neetu54 n Rishi uncle for such a warm n lovely evening #Nyc."

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora have been painting the town read with thier holiday pictures together from New York. The duo left for their vacation, few days before Arjun Kapoor turned a year older. Ever since, it's been raining love posts on Instagram by the duo. The latest photos of the couple had them wearing similar coloured outfits.

Until a few months ago, the couple hadn't made their relationship official, but their gestures spoke otherwise. From attending weddings and parties as one unit to spending time and getting comfortable with each other's family and friends, Malaika and Arjun were very much together but never felt the need of making their relationship official. Malaika almost made it when she wished Arjun on his birthday with a cute photo of them together.

