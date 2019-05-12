Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra get nostalgic on 7 years of Ishaqzaade

bollywood

Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor got nostalgic as their film Ishaqzaade completed seven years of its release. Arjun, who made Bollywood debut with the film, shared a small video on Instagram, featuring his journey into the film.

The actor also poured out an emotional message for his Arjunzadees and wrote, "Today marks 7 Years Of Ishaqzaade & yet it feels just like yesterday when I gave my first shot for the film !!! Makes me emotional reliving the making of Ishaqzaade... I feel I was truly blessed to be a part of this amazing journey... it brought me love, livelihood and respect from the audience and gave me my fans so thank you to all my loving fans aka Arjunzaades !!! This day & this movie shall forever remain extremely special !!!"

In the short clip, one get to see several shades of Parma Chauhan, the character that Arjun played in the film, along with his lady love Zoya Qureshi, essayed by Parineeti Chopra.

Ishaqzaade revolved around two influential political families, the Chauhans and the Qureshis, whose rivalry and mutual hatred for one another goes back generations, and how the legacy of the rivalry is later followed by Parma Chauhan and Zoya Qureshi.

The romantic thriller ends on an emotional note where the duo ends up marrying each other and sacrificing their lives because of several Indian taboos. Parineeti Chopra also posted videos on her Instagram story, marking the seven-year milestone.

The Kesari actor shared the song Pareshaan from the film and also the sequence of her tiff with Arjun. In one of her videos, Parineeti wrote, "Love and Gratitude." The romantic thriller was directed by Habib Faisal and produced by Aditya Chopra. Besides this film, the duo shared screen space in 'Namaste England', and will be seen in the upcoming film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Presently, Arjun is shooting for his next, Ashutosh Gowarikar's Panipat, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon in pivotal roles. The actor is also busy promoting his upcoming film India's Most Wanted, which Raj Kumar Gupta helmed.

