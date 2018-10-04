Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra to have their respective production houses?

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor floats his independent production company, as does co-star Parineeti Chopra

Boney Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor

Close on the heels of reports stating that Deepika Padukone is foraying into production with her next, comes news of her two peers also jumping on the bandwagon. mid-day has learnt that actors Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor have begun groundwork on floating their respective banners. Kapoor's production house has apparently been registered under the title, Dreamcatcher Films. While the actor hails from a family of filmmakers — his grandfather Surinder Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor have been successful producers, Chopra too finds a source of inspiration in cousin Priyanka who has backed several regional films under her banner.

A trade source reveals, "Arjun's banner is separate from his father's production company. The movies produced by Dreamcatcher Films will be a reflection of Arjun's cinematic sensibilities. He is a savvy guy who has his pulse on the market. Though he had turned co-producer with Ki & Ka (2016), he had announced his association only after the film became a success. His production house is still taking shape though the young actor is involved, every step of the way."

Chopra, on her part, may be busy with her back-to-back acting assignments that include Namaste England, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Kesari and Jabariya Jodi, but intends to foray into production with the next film she signs. "Unlike Priyanka who finds a business partner in mother Madhu Chopra, Pari is likely to go solo. Her parents and one of her brothers, Sahaj, may oversee the functioning of the banner. Both, Arjun and Parineeti, will make an announcement when everything is finalised." While a friend of Kapoor confirmed the news, Chopra's spokesperson responded with a pithy, "No comment."

