Arjun Kapoor cheers for Team India at Commonwealth Games in Australia

Arjun Kapoor was in Australia caught up with boxers Pinky Rani Jangra and Manoj Kumar and triple jumper Arpinder Singh

Arjun Kapoor winged his way to Australia for an endorsement deal. He also cheered for the Indian contingent at the ongoing Commonwealth Games. The actor caught up with boxers Pinky Rani Jangra and Manoj Kumar and triple jumper Arpinder Singh.

They were thrilled to see their favourite actor cheering for them while he was keen to hear their inspiring stories. Arjun is the ambassador of the same watch brand that is endorsed by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Arjun Kapoor along with Parineeti Chopra wrapped up the Punjab schedule of his upcoming film Namastey England. Directed and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, Namaste England is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param, and their love story across the landscapes of India's Punjab to Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and London. Namastey England is set to hit the screens on December 7. The film is presented by Pen Movies and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers.

This is not the first time the two will be starring together. Arjun and Parineeti have previously worked in 'Ishaqzaade' and will also be seen in 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'.

