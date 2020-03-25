Search

Arjun Kapoor gives a strong reply to a user who posted an abusive comment on Kareena and Taimur's picture

Updated: Mar 25, 2020, 13:36 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

A user posted an abusive and mean comment on Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Kahan's picture on Instagram and this is how Arjun Kapoor gave it back to him!

Picture Courtesy: Arjun Kapoor Instagram Account, Official
Arjun Kapoor has been battling and tackling trolls ever since he joined the Hindi film industry. From nepotism to commercial failure to even weight issues, he has taken all right up on his chin. But when trolls and comments turn nasty and unfair, he knows how to give it back.

This is exactly what happened recently when a user on Instagram posted a rather unpleasant and abusive comment on Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan's picture. On that picture, Kapoor called Taimur the real Nawaab and the user in question asked the actor if he would feel good about another Hindu kid becoming a Muslim.

This is what Kapoor wrote- "Hindu ho ya Muslim, kya farak padta hai. it doesn't matter to him his parents or anyone he knows to tu kya hai be Hindu Muslim karne wala??" (sic)

Take a look at his comment right here:

Arjun Kapoor

And here's the picture that's being talked about:

Do you agree with Arjun Kapoor or not?

