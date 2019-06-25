Arjun Kapoor has 10 million fans on Instagram

bollywood

Just two days ahead of his birthday, actor Arjun Kapoor scored a fan following of 10 million on Instagram

Just two days ahead of his birthday, actor Arjun Kapoor scored a fan following of 10 million on Instagram. Arjun on Monday shared a video collage of himself and captioned it: "10 million. Thank you. All of you."

The Ki & Ka actor, who will turn 34 on Wednesday, is active on social media platforms and uses the medium to share updates about his professional life and parts of his personal life.

On the work front, Arjun will soon be seen in Ashutosh Gowarikar's "Panipat", a period drama. The film, slated for release on December 6, also features Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon.

He rose to fame with his debut film Ishaqzaade, which released in 2012, and has maintained a variety with movies like 2 States, Finding Fanny, Ki & Ka, Half Girlfriend and India's Most Wanted. His next is a historical drama, Panipat.

On facing the pros and cons of being in the film industry, Arjun, 33, told IANS: "Because I am from the profession as I grew up here, I always knew the pros and cons. I had seen it in my family beforehand. It's a beautiful profession. "I have never ever told anybody not to come and attempt it because the payoff is tremendous, and now more-so than ever when more than just your face, it's about your talent." This, he says, has also given rise to "big equality that is setting in".

"It is becoming more and more available to people to come and pursue their dreams as long as they have talent and potential. So, it has definitely got a lot of pros but cons are they are for all to see," added the actor, who is reportedly dating Malaika Arora.

Arjun started working in the film industry as an assistant director on Nikkhil Advani's Kal Ho Naa Ho in 2003. He also assisted Advani on his next directorial Salaam-e-Ishq: A Tribute to Love and worked as an associate producer on two of his father's productions - No Entry and Wanted.

As far as the cons of being in the cinema world is concerned, the actor, who is working towards a brawny built for his next Panipat, says he is not the only one dealing with it. "Everyone who is an actor deals with the cons. Everyone gets the pros as well. So, I don't like to create this martyr image that 'poor me'. I am not the first and I would definitely wouldn't be the last," he added.

