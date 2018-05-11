Arjun Kapoor: Intriguing to play real-life character

Arjun Kapoor on collaborating with Raid director, Raj Kumar Gupta, for a thriller based on India's 2012 secret mission to capture India's most wanted terrorist



Arjun Kapoor and Raj Kumar Gupta

With Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Namastey England and Panipat, Arjun Kapoor will be seen straddling diverse genres of romantic thriller, romantic comedy and period drama. Now, the actor has given his nod to Raj Kumar Gupta's next, India's Most Wanted. The thriller is said to be inspired by a secret mission that was conducted between 2012 and 2014 to capture one of the country's most dreaded terrorists.

Arjun Kapoor, who plays an intelligence officer, tells mid-day, "The film revolves around an event that transpired recently, but not a lot of people know about it. My character is straight out of a real-life incident. It intrigues me to play such a role." The youngster believes that it will be exciting to collaborate with the Raid director who belongs to the school of gritty cinema. "He was the first director to call me after watching Ishaqzaade [2012]. He said he was looking forward to working with me some day. When he narrated the script of India's Most Wanted to me, I felt proud of my motherland and its unsung heroes."

To be shot between Nepal and Delhi in a start-to-finish schedule in July, the movie is slated to hit screens in May 2019. Gupta says, "I am looking forward to my collaboration with Arjun and producers Fox Star. He is a sincere actor and the best choice for the role."

