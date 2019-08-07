Arjun Kapoor is on a trolling spree again; teases Shraddha Kapoor for Saaho pic

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor loves trolling his industry friends on social media. After recently teasing Katrina Kaif for a bikini picture, the Ishaqzaade actor has now taken a jibe at Shraddha Kapoor for her Saaho photo.

Arjun Kapoor loves making mischief on social media. The actor enjoys trolling his industry friends on the photos and videos they share on Instagram. Recently, Arjun decided to troll Shraddha Kapoor for her Saaho photo. The actress shared a picture on Instagram, and Arjun Kapoor was quick on the uptake.

Here's the photo that Shraddha shared. It appears to be a glimpse from the song Enni Soni from her upcoming movie Saaho, alongside south superstar Prabhas.

Shraddha Kapoor looks gorgeous in a red gown surrounded by a similar coloured dust cloud. Arjun, however, decided to make fun of the actress for her picture.

Arjun commented on the photo saying, "That's a hectic sneeze reaction", which sure made us laugh out loud.

While Shraddha Kapoor doesn't seem to have responded to Arjun's light-hearted jibe, we're sure the actress has also laughed it off. Arjun had recently trolled Katrina Kaif as well. Katrina was vacationing in Mexico on her birthday and posted a stunning photo of herself in a swimsuit, leaning towards a pillar.

Arjun Kapoor didn't let the opportunity slide and promptly commented, "Watch where you going girl! Hope you didn't walk into the pillar while posing." Katrina, ever so cool and collected, quipped, "I'll be careful" while responding to Arjun.

Arjun Kapoor recently made his relationship with Malaika Arora official. The pair, who has been dating for a while now, hadn't confirmed or denied their relationship. But it was quite clear from their countless appearances together that they were dating and much in love with each other.

Arjun opened up about his equation with Malaika and said, "We've come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There's a certain understanding the media has... they've been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable."

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor was last seen in India's Most Wanted, a film inspired by a secret manhunt that was conducted between 2012 and 2014 to capture one of the country's most dreaded terrorists. While the film didn't do very well at the box office, Arjun's performance in it was appreciated.

Arjun Kapoor is also shooting for his next, a historical drama, Panipat, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019. Apart from this historical drama, Arjun Kapoor will also appear in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra.

