Arjun Kapoor: Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar are the coolest

Arjun Kapoor shared this photo on his Instagram account

Actor Arjun Kapoor says filmmakers Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar are two of the coolest, fun loving and most entertaining people he knows. Arjun on Monday shared a photograph of himself with "Koffee King" Karan and "Gully Girl" Zoya, bantering that their films were also "not shabby".

"Two of the coolest, fun and most entertaining people I know! Their films aren't too shabby either Zoya Akhtar and Karan Johar," he captioned the image on Twitter.

2 of the coolest, fun & most entertaining people I know !!! Their films aren’t too shabby either #ZoyaAkhtar & @karanjohar !!! The Koffee King & The Gully Girl... pic.twitter.com/Eg4OLyu3XA — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) August 12, 2019

The three were travelling back from a film festival in Melbourne. Arjun will next be seen in "Panipat", a historical drama directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt.

