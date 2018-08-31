'Arjun Kapoor learnt sign language in a few hours'

bollywood

A friend of the actor on how Arjun Kapoor picked up sign language to thank the hearing-impaired fan for showering love

Arjun Kapoor

As ruthless as he is when dealing with naysayers on social media, Arjun Kapoor has often gone to great lengths to shower love on those who reveal their admiration for him. In another such instance, the actor shared a video of him communicating a message of gratitude in sign language for a fan with hearing impairment.

A friend of the actor tells mid-day that Kapoor specially took out a few hours from a hectic schedule before jetting off to Nepal, to create the video. "He learnt it in a couple of hours from Prita Patil, the girl [seen] in the video with him. It was done at his Juhu home. The day was a hectic one for Arjun since he was leaving for Nepal to shoot for Rajkumar Gupta's India's Most Wanted. He had to learn sign language and also shoot the video," says the friend.



Arjun Kapoor communicating in sign language in the video

The development comes after Karen Grewal, a Chicago-based fan wrote to the actor to lament the fact that she couldn't enjoy his humour because his videos never carried subtitles. Grewal, who is unable to hear, simply requested that the actor include subtitles henceforth, but Kapoor had a better plan. "Her email touched his heart.

Making this video was Arjun's way of showing his love. He is emotional, and attached to his fans. He is a reserved person, but is willing to go out on a limb for them."

In his video, Kapoor is seeing communicating to Grewal, stating: "Hi Karen, I hope you are doing well. Thank you for your love. I will always try to entertain you. Wish you all the success and love. Hope to see you soon." Talking about the video, the actor tells mid-day, "It's my emotion, I don't want to speak about it."

