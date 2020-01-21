Arjun Kapoor was in some nostalgic mode recently. Taking to his Instagram account, he uploaded a collage of two pictures that had him and his mother, the late Mona Kapoor. And he rightly captioned it- Same to same.

This was truly a heartfelt post and it garnered a lot of celeb reactions and comments. Ranveer Singh commented- Aalia, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjay Kapoor, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dia Mirza commented with hearts, and his upcoming co-star Rakul Preet Singh wrote- So niceeee, again followed by a heart.

Take a look at the post right here:

View this post on Instagram Same 2 Same A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) onJan 20, 2020 at 12:11am PST

And this is what his fan-club wrote about this picture on its Instagram account:

Mona, unfortunately, passed away in March 2012, two months before Arjun was making his big Bollywood debut with Ishaqzaade. He has always spoken about how close he was to his mother and a daring and doting son. And this nostalgic post is further proof of the same.

On the work front, Kapoor was last seen in the period drama, Panipat, directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. Now, he's gearing up for a cross-border romance with Rakul Preet Singh that's being produced by John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani.

