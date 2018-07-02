Arjun Kapoor: Marriage not on my mind

Arjun, who turned 33 on June 26, received a message from his granny on his birthday

Arjun Kapoor's grandmother Nirmal Kapoor wants him to tie the knot soon, but the actor says he has no plans to get hitched in the near future. Arjun, who turned 33 on June 26, received a message from his granny on his birthday. He shared a snapshot of it on social media recently and wrote, "When your dadi's gift is a threat and request along with a bribe and command, all rolled into one (sic)."

When quizzed about his wedding plans at an awards gala over the weekend, the actor said, "I believe in the institution of marriage. I will share the news when it happens."

He added, "I want my sisters, Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi, to get married first. There is time for me," he said. "Recently, there were two marriages in the family [cousins Mohit Marwah in February and Sonam Kapoor in May]."

The actor, who was honoured with the Entertainer of the Year award at the event, is now looking forward to the release of Janhvi's Bollywood debut, Dhadak. "The kind of love Janhvi has got from the trailer of Dhadak, I hope that continues after the film's release. She is someone who is passionate and wants to entertain the audience through her work. She wants to do good work. I hope she outdoes the expectations that has been bestowed on her," he said. On the work front, Kapoor will be next seen in Namastey England, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, India's Most Wanted and Panipat.

