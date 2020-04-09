Arjun Kapoor: 'Mask Must hai kyunki Mask mast hai'
Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to share a picture in which he is seen all set to leave his house with a bag on his shoulder. Kapoor is seen wearing a mask and gloves as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus
Giving out a message of the importance of wearing a mask in the current scenario of coronavirus outbreak, actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday shared a picture of himself wearing a mask and hand gloves.
The 'Ishaqzaade' actor took to Instagram to share a picture in which he is seen all set to leave his house with a bag on his shoulder. Kapoor is seen wearing a mask and gloves as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
"The new normal. Mask Must hai kyunki Mask mast hai !!! We must follow the new rule #mumbaikars !!!" he wrote. The actor has been staying at home like many other Bollywood celebrities amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown. The total COVID-19 cases in India rose to 5274 on Wednesday and the death toll stood at 149. A total of 410 people have been cured/discharged from hospitals.
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe