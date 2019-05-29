Arjun Kapoor my rakhi brother, quips Katrina Kaif

bollywood

Katrina Kaif says actor Arjun Kapoor is her 'rakhi' brother

Actress Katrina Kaif says actor Arjun Kapoor is her 'rakhi' brother. Katrina said this when she appeared on BFFs with Vogue - Season 3 along with Anaita Shroff Adajania. The show will be aired on Colors Infinity, read a statement.

During a popular game in the show Say it or Strip it, anchor Neha Dhupia asked Katrina, "If Ranbir and Alia, and Arjun and Malaika got married literally same day, same time, which would you attend."

Katrina said, "If I'd have to pick one, I'd pick Arjun because he is my rakhi brother. I tied him a rakhi on the day 'Sheila ki Jawaani' was released and he didn't really like me. 'Arjun, do you want to be my rakhi brother?' He was like 'No!' (and) I was like Arjun you're going to be my rakhi brother."

On the Bollywood front, Katrina awaits the release of her next Salman Khan-starrer Bharat.

Katrina Kaif, who replaced Priyanka Chopra in Bharat, in a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror, said that it doesn't matter who the first or the second choice for a film is. What matters is who the audience ultimately sees in the film. She said, "I am unaware of who was selected before me for Bharat. Ali Abbas had spoken to me regarding the script and role of Bharat when I was shooting Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan."

The 35-year-old star plays the role of Salman Khan's love interest in the film, Kumud. Talking about her character, Kat says, "I count this as my best character. She is a support for Bharat's character throughout the film and so her journey also continues in the film. When I read the script I fell in love with my character. I was very excited to get an opportunity like this. Bharat is once in a lifetime opportunity for me."

