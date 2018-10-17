Arjun Kapoor on Janhvi Kapoor: Got to know her lot better, thanks to Karan Johar

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor's film Namaste England is all set to release on October 18. Apart from this, he will be seen on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan Season 6 with sister Janhvi Kapoor

"We shot Namaste England after Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. It was a very gruelling and intense film, which was amazing to work on. But Parineeti Chopra (co-actor) and I have done two intense films. Finally, we had a release of that positive, fun and happy energy on Namaste England. We felt like the way children are allowed to go to the park to play after doing all your work. First, you go to school - that was Ishaqzaade, then you do your homework - that was Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, and then you get to go and play in the park. Playing in the park was Namaste England," this is how Arjun Kapoor describes working on this film in an exclusive chat with mid-day online. The heart-to-heart interaction also involves a brief about his seven years of "fairly successful" career and his equation with sister Janhvi Kapoor.

We see that your equation with Parineeti Chopra has grown multifold ever since your first film. How would you describe this friendship?

Everyone feels that it's been a long sabbatical between both of us in terms of acting and being together. But, the truth is, we've just been around each other all the time. We share the same management, we've shared events and work. So, it's not like we have not been in touch. But, I guess the biggest difference is we shot a film after six years. So, the relationship growth happened on its own in these six years. It wasn't like we leaped from 2012 to 2018, and met each other. And, that we have seen with success, failure, highs, lows, good days and bad days. We have always had that. What I guess I could say that between Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (their other upcoming film) and Namaste England, we've reached the level where we don't need to say things to each other and just understand each other. That's an amazing place to be as friends and co-actors.

How easy or difficult it is to switch characters and enact with the same person?

A lot of people wonder about that but when you see Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Namaste England and put both of them together, you will sort of realise that we have thankfully managed that. But, purely thanks to the director, (Vipul Amrutlal Shah) crew, the milieu, the setting, the look… a lot of it comes. It's not only us, but a big 'taam-jhaam' also contributes to it to be able to stay in that moment and deliver with honesty. So, that credit can't be us alone. We are two actors who are delivering but the paraphernalia around allows us to become those characters, rather than us being Arjun and Parineeti. In Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, I play a Jatt and she plays a corporate banker, who don't get along and has a chip on her shoulder. It's a very different milieu altogether, a different tonality to a performance. The fooling around and the banter helped us nourish our character in Namaste England and to subconsciously ease the physicality of being a married couple. It's not easy to play a married couple by looking fake. The comfort that you create on the set allows you to be comfortable in the camera in a romantic film.

In the film, you go miles across for your love. Would you do the same in real life?

I would hope I never have to do something that extreme. But I think doing things of that intensity doesn't have to be physically extreme. Sometimes the emotional extreme is standing by somebody in the bad times when your relationship is not going well when people would rather escape a relationship. Sometimes it's easy to fall in love but difficult to stay in love, or to hold on to your loved ones. I think that in itself is growing the distance. I have encountered those moments, and I've at times not been able to do the right thing. Sometimes, I have had but it hasn't worked out because it wasn't meant to work out. I've never had to cross seven seas unless it's been for work or holidays.

Namaste London is a cult film, you will also agree to it. But, is there any baggage about comparisons being made with Akshay Kumar and performing better?

I have never paid attention to YouTube comments or anything. Since Ishaqzaade, the YouTube comments looked like 'I shouldn't be an actor' but I am sitting here seven years later, and talking to you after a fairly successful career, if I can say so. It's a tad bit unfair for people to write or speak without seeing a film. You can't take it to heart. Comparisons are inevitable in our profession. We always have reference points when we talk. For instance: 'Oh! I have the same chair in my house,' it's very normal. It's an Indian thing - the conversation's starting point in itself is a very comparative study. So, I don't take it (comparisons) as a bad thing, I take it with a pinch of salt. Namastey London is a cult film and has very positive, warm emotions of people, which means that somewhere they (audience) are subconsciously linking it to those emotions and hoping we can deliver. And I am confident about it – it's a very sweet and simple film. Like London, you'll like England. I do understand a certain amount of…. Akshay sir's fans would feel…. But, he's the one who wanted me to do the film eventually. I spoke to him, and he was very happy that Vipul Shah (director) had approached me. He said, 'You must do this film.' I was happy to know that because I wanted to make sure that I am not stepping on his shoulders and trying to take a film or whatever…. You can't please everyone on social media. What should happen is that the people who spend 200 rupees for a ticket should be happier in the end. And I am hopeful about it.

You are coming on Koffee With Karan 6 with Janhvi Kapoor. How was the experience being with her on the show, and knowing her along with the audience?

When Karan Johar told me that this was the combination, I was pleasantly surprised, because I am the buffoon and prankster on Koffee With Karan. I thought that I'll get to spend some time with Janhvi. Honestly, I haven't been able to spend time with her. In February (when Sridevi passed away) I was shooting for Namaste England. I literally entered into their lives as the whirlwind of chaos. I did my bit and whatever I could. My sister allowed to welcome them as our family, or at least put them at ease at that moment, and simplify things as much as we could by being supportive. And, then I had to disappear and go work. She had Dhadak releasing. When the trailer came out, I was not in town, and when the film was releasing, I came back a day before. Now I was away for India's Most Wanted (next film) for a month-and-a-half in Nepal. So, I have also kind of been away from her and Khushi Kapoor. I've met them in between. We've had dinners at home and obviously, they spend a lot more time with Anshula Kapoor, and so with my dad (Boney Kapoor). Now that I look back, I haven't spent any time with them. I felt it was a nice way of me getting to know her. And, I did get to know her a lot better, off camera also. She's a very sorted girl. She's sensible and funny, and also has quite a few hidden talents that came around in the show; just like how I am, a hidden gem (laughs). I think this was meant to be that we would discover each other. What Karan does is, he allows you to be in a comfortable environment and that kind of let's go your inhibitions that maybe I and she would have taken a couple of more dinners and lunches and maybe a holiday or two. Now, suddenly after spending two hours, I feel like I've known her all my life. I can only be thankful to Karan for choosing this combination.

