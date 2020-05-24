Arjun Kapoor on supporting Janhvi, Khushi after Sridevi's death: You don't always connect to dots

Arjun Kapoor shares a deep relationship with his half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. The Kapoor siblings have become inseparable and often hang out and celebrate all the festivals and special occasions together. The bond between them grew stronger after the death of Sridevi, Arjun's father Boney Kapoor's second wife.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, the 2 States actor opened up on the relationship he shared with his half-siblings and death of Sridevi. "You don't always connect to dots. I reacted to situations the way they happened in real-time. A couple of years now today, it's easier for people to assess. My mother taught me to be a good human being, to be as decent to other people as possible. At that moment, I felt it right to lend my support in whatever capacity I could and be there to start with for my father. It also meant that we got a chance to know Khushi and Janhvi. The maturity comes from the fact that I have seen life. If my life was shaken and uprooted at one point and if I can stabilise someone else's to make sure they don't go through the hell that I did."

The actor further added, "I know that when something like this hits you, you need people around you. I didn't have enough people when it happened to me. I wish I had someone sensible to guide me through it too. I hope I can part some wisdom and help Janhvi handle the bad days. I take tremendous pride in being my mother's son. If I'm able to put the unfortunate part of my life to use to make someone else's life better, I would always do that."

Arjun is the son of Boney Kapoor's first wife Mona Shourie Kapoor. The producer later married Sridevi with whom he has two daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

On the personal front, the actor is in a relationship for a while with Malaika Arora. Their clandestine romance is now public, as the couple doesn't shy away from being clicked by the media. They have often spoken about each other in their respective interviews and fans are now waiting for the good news. But there's another adage that goes like- Good things take time.

