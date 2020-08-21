Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh-starrer cross-border love flick to resume shooting

Actors Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh starring untitled romantic flick will resume shooting from August 24. The film that revolves around the cross-border love story of the two actors will have a 10-day-long shoot in the current schedule, which will then be followed by a four-day-long shoot in September end. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh made an official announcement about the shooting of the Kaashvie Nair directorial on Twitter.

"FILMING RESUMES... #ArjunKapoor and #RakulPreetSingh starrer - a cross-border love story - to resume shoot from 24 Aug 2020... Will have a 10-day shoot in the current schedule, followed by a 4-day shoot in Sept-end 2020," tweeted Adarsh.

FILMING RESUMES... #ArjunKapoor and #RakulPreetSingh starrer - a cross-border love story - to resume shoot from 25 Aug 2020... Will have a 10-day shoot in the current schedule, followed by a 4-day shoot in Sept-end 2020... The film - not titled yet - is directed by Kaashvie Nair. pic.twitter.com/jBpNxGu0vc — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 20, 2020

Helmed by Kaashvie Nair, the film will be bankrolled by actor turned producer John Abraham, along with Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Nikkhil Advani and Madhu Bhojwani.

The shooting of the film was earlier halted due to the coronavirus pandemic induced shutdown of the entertainment industry.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever