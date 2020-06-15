Arjun Kapoor: Rest my dear brother Sushant, you are now I hope at peace

The world was left shock, after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14. The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence. The actor committed suicide and no suicide note was found. The Bollywood and television fraternity and host of eminent personalities from the field of sports expressed their shock over his death.

Arjun Kapoor on Monday (June 15) took to his Instagram account to share a screenshot of his chat with Sushant Singh Rajput and wrote about how he didn't know him well enough but still felt 'the pain he did about losing his bearings and feeling that void of his mother.'

Arjun wrote a post along with the screenshot of the chat, "his mom a week after the release of Kedarnath. He was missing her I assume while the movie was being celebrated. I didn't know him well enough though our paths crossed at yrf, events & screenings every now & then. I can't say I understood what made him make this choice. I can say I felt the pain he did about losing his bearings & feeling that void of his mother. I hope ur in a better & happier space my friend. I hope u have found ur peace. We will all wonder & try & make sense of what happened today. I just hope & pray that when the circus settles down we as a society in due course realise ur choice wasn't driven by one singular moment or thing but a culmination of so much that defines a human being not just by the profession u were in. Rest my dear brother Sushant you are now I hope at peace. [sic]"

Sushant Singh Rajput started off his journey in showbiz by joining Nadira Babbar's Ekjute theatre group. In 2008, Sushant Singh Rajput was spotted by Balaji Telefilms' casting team in one of his plays and was asked to audition. At age 22, Sushant Singh made his acting debut with the television show 'Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil'. In 2009, Sushant was cast in 'Pavitra Rishta' as Manav Deshmukh, a role that proved to be a breakthrough and for which he received several awards as Best TV actor. And ever since, there was no looking back for SSR, as he was fondly called.

An actor who tasted fame with television show Pavitra Rishta, Sushant's Bollywood journey began when he landed a role in Abhishek Kapoor's Kai Po Che!. Later, he went on to feature in Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy! and M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story which helped him find his feet in Bollywood. The actor was also seen in Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, which was debut vehicle for Sara Ali Khan. He was also part of Nitesh Tiwari's multi-starrer blockbuster Chhichhore and critically acclaimed Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya.

