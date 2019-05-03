Arjun Kapoor: Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar to release after India's Most Wanted

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor on Thursday said that his film "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" will be soon getting a new release date

Arjun Kapoor/picture courtesy: Instagram

The Dibakar Banerjee-directed film wrapped up in January last year and was supposed to release on August 3, but got pushed to March 1 this year. It is now expected to hit the theatres in June.

Talking about the status of the film, Arjun said, "The film is ready and YRF (Yash Raj Films) had put out a press release on that. Because 'Sonchiriya' had shifted to the same date along with 'Luka Chuppi' (both the films released on March 1) when we were supposed to come and it was a cluttered window."

"Also, 'India's Most Wanted' was committed to this date, so we did not want to shift another film to fit another film. 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' will release immediately after this film and Yash Raj Films will announce a new date soon," he added.

Arjun was talking at the trailer launch of "India's Most Wanted", which is set to be released on May 24.

"Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar" marks the third collaboration for Arjun and Parineeti after "Ishaqzaade" and "Namaste England".

Earlier, while talking about his experience of this film, the 33-year-old actor said, "It is a scary and real story. It will be fascinating for the audience to see it because when I heard about it, it left me in shock. Also, it made me feel proud to be an Indian. It is a film that will bring out your patriotic side"

He further added, "Men in uniform defend and protect us but there are so many young heroes who protect us in plain clothes in plain sight. They are also the true unsung heroes and they deserve to be respected and applauded for keeping our country safe. The film is based on one such important event that changed the course of our country's history."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates