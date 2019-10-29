Arjun Kapoor shares family picture; explains what went into creating it

Arjun Kapoor shared a family picture on the occasion of Diwali. His picture had Anil and Sunita Kapoor, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Anshula, Shanaya, and Jahaan together for one frame-worthy family photo. However, it was the back story that we found hilarious.

According to Arjun Kapoor, the family members took seven minutes of actual posing before they could zero in on a perfect family picture. Sharing the picture on his Instagram handle, the 2 States actor wrote, "This laughing candid Family picture of ours took 7 Mins of actual posing... nevertheless Happy Diwali to all of you!!!"

Anil Kapoor also shared a family picture on his Instagram handle. The picture included the Welcome actor and his wife Sunita with their children - Sonam, Rhea, and Harshvardhan. Sonam's husband Anand Ahuja can also be seen in the picture.

On the professional front, Arjun is currently busy shooting for his historical drama, Panipat, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Panipat is based on the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha Empire led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan. The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

Apart from this historical drama, Arjun Kapoor will also appear in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra.

