Arjun Kapoor showered with love by sisters on his 33rd birthday

Arjun Kapoor, who turned 33 on June 26, was showered with love, blessings and good health by his three sisters -- Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor

Three of the Kapoor sisters -- Janhvi, Sonam and Anshula -- took to social media to wish their big brother, Arjun, on his 33rd birthday on Tuesday.

While one sister posted a sweet birthday message with an image from happy times, another posted a throwback picture featuring the brother-sister duo's childhood. The third one shared a video of Arjun blowing out birthday candles.

Janhvi Kapoor, the newbie of the film industry, posted, "You are the reason for our strength. Love you, happy birthday Arjun bhaiya".

The post was accompanied by a family picture featuring the birthday boy, Janhvi herself, with sister Khushi and Anshula.

Anshula, on the other hand, also showered love on his brother by sharing an adorable throwback photo of the duo from their childhood days.

She wrote, "Happy birthday Bhai You are genuinely the kindest, most hardworking, strongest & funniest person I know, with the biggest heart. You've always been our protector and my anchor in more ways than one - my steadfast support, my shelter from the storm, my strength & my emotional cornerstone. I will always be grateful that you've been with me through it all, making sure we are strong enough to withstand anything & that we will always come out on the other side unscathed. Always continue marching to your own beat, because we wouldn't have you be any other way...love you to infinity @arjunkapoor."

Sonam Kapoor, who is currently in London, meanwhile, posted a video where Arjun can be seen blowing out candles on his birthday cake.

Sonam wrote, "Happy happy birthday Arjun! Love you tons! Wish I was there celebrating with you.. miss you! @arjunkapoor you're the best brother anyone can have, to the funniest kindest gentlest boy."

The birthday boy recently performed at IIFA Awards ceremony held at Bangkok, Thailand.

On a professional front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Namaste England alongside Parineeti Chopra. Their film is slated to hit the screens on October 19 this year.

Besides this, he will also feature in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Panipat opposite Parineeti and Kriti Sanon, respectively.

