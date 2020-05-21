Arjun Kapoor tags Virat Kohli on funny video showing 'cricket during quarantine'

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Wednesday shared a funny video showcasing how all the cricket lovers are managing to keep up with the sport amid quarantine. The actor also tagged his cricketer friend Virat Kohli and asked if he relates to the video.

The 'Ishaqzaade' star put out a video on Instagram that features a cricket lover managing to play cricket on his own. In the video, the person is seen bowling and then batting and then getting himself out as he manages to run between the wickets that he made using a table and a bucket. The video is shot on the roof. In the backdrop 'Aankh Hai Bhari Bhari' song from 2002 film 'Tum Se Achcha Kaun Hai' can be heard with some chuckling sound.

"All cricket lovers right now?" (with laughing with teary eyes emoji). And asked Virat Kohli if he relates to the video, "@virat.kohli do you relate??," Arjun wrote as caption.

The video got viewed by more than 2 lakh viewers and celebrity followers.

Katrina Kaif also said that that she agrees with the video, and chimed in to comment section writing, "I do." (Along with a volunteer by raising hand emoji).

Lately, the 'Aurangzeb' star has been quite active on social media as he keeps updating his fans on his quarantine activities. Earlier, To kill the boredom amid the coronavirus induced lockdown, Kapoor shared a boomerang featuring American rapper Tyga's famous quarantine song 'Bored in the house.'

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever