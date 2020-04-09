COVID-19 lockdown: Arjun Kapoor thinks Kareena Kapoor Khan is 'underdressed' in this photo

Yesterday, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared her work-from-home look on Instagram. Though dressed in a shirt and ripped jeans, it was her trademark pout and hat that caught the attention of netizens.

View this post on Instagram Work from home they said... A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onApr 7, 2020 at 12:45am PDT

Arjun Kapoor replied, "Underdressed by your standards, Bebo (sic)." Now, if you tell a diva to create a workplace at home, expect the unexpected, including the pout.

Several of Bebo's 'gram followers had nice things to say about her look. One of them wrote, "Boss lady" while another commented, "You look so gorgeous", and yet another wrote, "That's my favourite pose Bebo."

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been spending her time at home with kiddo Taimur Ali Khan and husband Saif. The diva has been sharing amazing photos on Instagram, which she joined recently and has already garnered 2.4 million followers on it!

Kareena recently shared a no-make photo of herself in which she can be seen wearing a necklace made out of pasta, created by little Tim. She wrote, "Pasta la vista. Handmade Jewellery by Taimur Ali Khan. #QuaranTimDiaries"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan) onApr 4, 2020 at 7:09am PDT

Adorable, isn't it?

