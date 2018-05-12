Arjun Kapoor to play lead in Rajkumar Gupta's 'India's Most Wanted'

Actor Arjun Kapoor has been cast as the lead in Raj Kumar Gupta's next directorial venture "India's Most Wanted"



Actor Arjun Kapoor has been cast as the lead in Raj Kumar Gupta's next directorial venture "India's Most Wanted". The film, which has a release date of May 24, 2019, is about "the capture of India's most wanted, without firing a single bullet". Arjun shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "Honoured to be a part of an untold story that will inspire India! #IndiasMostWanted, a tribute to all the unsung heroes who dedicate their lives to protect ours. In cinemas 24th May 2019." The actor also shared a statement saying, "India's Most Wanted" comes on the day when his debut movie film "Ishqzaade" completes six years.

"On this day, 6 years ago, 'Ishqzaade' released but it just feels like yesterday. This film gave me my identity, made me realize that movies are my true calling. May 11 will always remain the most memorable day of my life and today feels even more amazing because I'm letting you know about one of the most special films of my career," he said in the statement. The 32-year-old actor said he is "excited" to collaborate with Gupta, who has films such as "Raid", "No One Killed Jessica" and "Aamir" to his credit.

"Working with Raj Kumar sir obviously excited me. His films are raw and gritty. They talk about true events and true heroes. When he narrated 'India's Most Wanted' to me I was moved. I was proud of my motherland and its unsung heroes. It is a film that will inspire patriotism within all of us. "To play a character that might not be known to everybody but needs to be known by everybody was exciting. It's always been something that has been at the back of my mind. It intrigues me as an actor to play this role but it excites me as an audience that I will be getting a chance to see this story unfold on the big screen," Arjun said. "India's Most Wanted" will co-produced by Gupta along with Fox Star.

