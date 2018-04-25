Arjun Kapoor to star in remake of popular Malayalam film Premam?

Arjun Kapoor could reprise the character played by Nivin Pauly in the original

Arjun Kapoor

The coming-of-age romantic Malayalam film Premam (2015) is being remade in Hindi. Arjun Kapoor has emerged as the top contender to reprise the character played by Nivin Pauly in the original.

Though the makers have not made any announcement, those in the know say Arjun is gung-ho about the film, which traces the love life of a person from adolescence to old age. Arjun is also said to be part of the Hindi version of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy (2017). Is he the go-to actor for South remakes?

Arjun has been filming for his next Namaste England in which he reunites with Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra. They will also share the screen in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The release of Namaste England, directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, has been preponed for October 19 during the Dussehra weekend. The sequel to 2007's hit Namastey London was scheduled to be released in December.

Owing to the smooth shooting schedule, the makers have decided to release the movie earlier to the planned date, a press release said. The team of Namaste England has been filming in never-seen-before locations of Punjab. They recently wrapped up their last shooting schedule. The film traces the journey of two young individuals from Punjab to England.

Two weeks ago, Arjun Kapoor came to his half-sister Jahnvi Kapoor's defence when an online portal splashed her unflattering photographs in an offensive way. Arjun retweeted a news portal's post about Janhvi sporting a "sexy dress" as she reached Arjun's home. She was seen sporting a white cotton dress with a low back. His post read, "You know what, f**k you man, f**k you as a website for highlighting or bringing it to anyone's attention and it is shameful that your eye would go searching for something like this. Shame on you... This is how our country looks at young women. Yet another shining example. Ashamed by this (sic)."

