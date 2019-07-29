Arjun Kapoor to turn master at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor to conduct a masterclass on the future of cinema at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne next month

As an actor with a flourishing career and the son of a successful producer, Arjun Kapoor has an innate understanding of the creative and commercial aspects of movies. That coupled with the fact that he is part of the current crop of actors navigating stardom in times of digital invasion makes him the perfect voice to analyse the growth of India cinema. It's only fitting then that Kapoor has been invited to the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne where he will spearhead the discussion on 'The Future Of Cinema'.

At a time when OTT platforms are churning out stories that can give films a run for their money, he will discuss their impact on the domestic box office, the change of template in storytelling, and whether he has contemplated jumping on the digital bandwagon. Joining him in the hour-long conversation on August 10 will be directors Sujoy Ghosh and Onir, Ajit Andhare, COO, Viacom Motion Pictures, and Gaurav Verma, business head, Red Chillies Entertainment.

"Understanding the perspectives of people from different places is always fun. This is my first time at the festival. I'm looking forward to exchanging notes about the future of cinema with the other members on the panel and the audiences. This diverse panel of speakers, each with an incredible body of work, is what Indian cinema is about today," says Kapoor, whose India's Most Wanted will be screened at the festival.

