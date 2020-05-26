Arjun Kapoor transforms as Sherlock Holmes in a ''pretty special' artwork

Actor Arjun Kapoor on Monday shared a 'pretty special' artwork transforming himself into his favourite actor and Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr from the star's mystery action thriller flick 'Sherlock Holmes.'

The 'Ishaqzaade' star put out a picture on Instagram where he is seen transforming into the fictional character Sherlock Holmes in a painting, just like the original character from the series.

Telling fans about his fascination with the character, Kapoor wrote in the caption, "There's nothing more elusive than an obvious fact." Sherlock Holmes, My favourite character played by my favourite actor @robertdowneyjr !!!A match made in cinema heaven... Artwork by @swapnilmpawar. This one is pretty special."

Celebrity followers including Tiger Shroff liked the post that garnered more than 26k likes within just 32 minutes of being posted on the photo-sharing platform.

Aparshakti Khurrana found this transformation cool, and he commented, "Ohh wowww. This is sooo coool ." (along with emoji wearing glasses.)

Lately, the 'Aurangzeb' star has been quite active on social media as he keeps updating his fans on his quarantine activities.

Earlier, Arjun shared a funny video showcasing how all the cricket lovers are managing to keep up with the sport amid quarantine. The actor also tagged his cricketer friend Virat Kohli and asked if he relates to the video.

