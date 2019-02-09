Arjun Kapoor trolls Ranveer Singh and the internet can't keep calm, see photo

bollywood

Arjun Kapoor trolled Ranveer Singh for his fashion sense, compared him to an 'orange'

Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh. Picture Courtesy: Arjun and Rnveer's Instagram accounts

Arjun Kapoor is at it again! The actor has a great sense of humour and you get to see glimpses of it on the social media accounts of his co-actors and friends. The recent actor to be at the receiving end of his joke is his Gunday co-actor, Ranveer Singh.

Ranveer Singh, who is currently on a promotional spree for his upcoming film, Gully Boy is upping his fashion game with each passing day. Ranveer shared a photo of himself decked in a printed t-shirt with pants and an orange cape. As soon as Arjun Kapoor saw the photo of his "boyfriend" he dropped a hilarious comment, which made netizens roll on the floors with laughter.

Arjun wrote, "Narangi Mausambi wala [sic]."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) onFeb 8, 2019 at 12:12am PST

Here's a screengrab of the comment posted by Arjun Kapoor:

This isn't the first time that Arjun Kapoor has trolled his fellow mates. A few odd months ago, Katrina Kaif had also shared a hot video of hers that had "powder" and "earth". To which, Arjun replied, "You have dandruff Katrina," whereas, on the same image, Sonam Kapoor replied, "Insane! What a hottie!"

Katrina and Arjun's love-hate relationship is known to one and all. On Karan Johar's show, Koffee with Karan, the actress had admitted to Varun Dhawan and Arjun Kapoor starting a hate club on social media in the name of Katrina. Well, cut to today's scenario, and they all share a very thick bond.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif is busy shooting for Salman Khan's Bharat, Ranveer Singh is promoting Gully Boy and has Kabir Khan's '83, while Arjun Kapoor is prepping for Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama, Panipat.

