Arjun Kapoor: Trying to be the best version of me that my mother would want me to be

Published: Aug 18, 2019, 17:36 IST | IANS

Arjun Kapoor and Divya Dutta's conversation on Twitter was simply sweet!

(L to R) Anshula Kapoor, Mona Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor (Picture courtesy/Arjun Kapoor's official Instagram account)

Arjun Kapoor says he is trying to be the best version of himself that his late mother Mona Shourie would have wanted him to be. Actress Divya Dutta tweeted to Arjun about an interview the actor had given. She then praised the "India's Most Wanted" actor.

She wrote: "You have always come across as a very mature guy. But this, sensitivity and sensibility to another level. It's a rarity. Be this magic person always. Big hug."

To which, Arjun replied it was an old interview which showed up again."But thank you for your kind words. I'm just trying to be the best version of me that my mother would want me to be... These adjectives you used are all her more than me."

Arjun Kapoor, Divya Dutt's Twitter Conversation

On the work front, Arjun is currently busy with his next "Panipat", a historical drama. It also stars Kriti Sanon.

