Arjun Kapoor unfazed by intrusion of privacy

Stardom costs a celebrity their privacy but it's a very small price to pay, says actor Arjun Kapoor, who has been dogged by wedding rumours. Social media has been abuzz about Arjun's rumoured relationship with actress Malaika Arora, who have become a paparazzi favourite in the Indian showbiz world.

Does he find it stifling that he is constantly under watch?

"Not really... It is a very small price to pay. At the end of the day, for what I have gained out of being an actor, somebody who is known across the country and the world, it's a small price. And people like to know how we are. They like to be surprised how normal we are, they like to know our idiosyncrasies. It doesn't really bother me," Arjun told IANS.

"If anyone says 'mujhe meri privacy chahiye (I want my privacy)' then you are in the wrong profession. Because you sell that the day you become recognisable," he added. The 33-year-old actor said one can pick how much information to share in the public domain.

"It's your choice how much you put out there or yourself and your availability. Today you have a lot of control over as to how much you want people to know about your life. Speculation and gossip is a part of it. I am not the first actor or the last. Our entire tribe is immune to it... Because it is the nature of the business," he said.

On rumours that he may wed Malaika soon, Arjun said: "When there is something to talk about, you will all know."

The actor is excited to have been roped in as the brand evangelist for the second edition of Belvedere Studio B, a property that celebrates the spirit of creative collaboration. On the Bollywood front, Arjun has an interesting slate of work including India's Most Wanted, Panipat and Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.

Over the last few years in the Hindi film industry, Arjun has portrayed different characters in films such as Finding Fanny, Gunday, Half Girlfriend, Ishaqzaade, Ki & Ka, Mubarakan, Namastey England and 2 States.

"I feel humbled," he said, adding: "Success and failure is a part of life at the end of the day. We all actors have our highs and lows, ups and downs and good Fridays and bad ones, but what keeps going is... if you keep your head down and listen to your audience for the love and affection you get."

Arjun believes the audience gives an indication for the kind of films they want to see him starring in.

"They (audience) give you signals what they like you to do and what they don't. Social media also helps... That's what has kept me going. Connect with the audience today is rare. In a population of a billion plus, I am fortunate that I actually have a connect," he added.

