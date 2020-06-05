Arjun Kapoor urges all to reduce use of plastic to fight climate change

Arjun Kapoor is pleading to the citizens of Indian to reduce the use of plastic in their daily lives on the eve of World Environment Day. Arjun is devastated seeing the harmful effects of plastic pollution and he is urging people to become extremely conscious of this.

Arjun has come forward to support actress Bhumi Pednekar's initiative Climate Warrior that is trying to raise awareness on several important issues plaguing our climate through a campaign called 'One Wish For The Earth'. Bhumi's campaign will see Bollywood's biggest thought leaders come forward to discuss climate justice. The platform will see the stars urge citizens to take climate change seriously and, along with them, also do their bit to protect the planet.

"The thing that comes to my mind when I think of what I would want to wish for earth is let's reduce the use of plastic on a day to day basis. we have to do something to protect our planet that nurtured us. It is calling out for our help. We have already caused a lot of harm unknowingly and in some cases knowingly," he says.

Arjun adds, "We have seen our marine life suffer. The fear and anxiety of our future generation suffering knowing that only nine per cent can be recycled of the plastic that is there in this world so the other ninety-one per cent might never be recycled and it might just remain on this earth. That's scary!"

Arjun says the time to change our attitude towards conserving nature is now!

The actor says, "I feel now is the time for a change, now is the time to be a climate warrior and that small change for me started when I moved on from plastic bottles and started using metal bottles. I know its a small thing but for me it was a big start. I believe small changes matter and I am a climate warrior. Are you?"

Earlier, many actors including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, and others came in support of the initiative expressing their one wish in a bid to protect our environment.

