Arjun Kapoor: We are in the middle of a drastic change

Arjun Kapoor, who has come up with a digital property called "Arjun Recommends", says he has learned new things by watching diverse content. The actor also said that there is no room for bad content and for mediocrity as people are exposed to the best of cinema and also documentaries on OTT platforms.

Speaking to IANS, the actor said, "I'm extremely excited to be an actor living and working in today's time. We are in the middle of a drastic change for the better and we should celebrate that. There is no room for bad content and definitely no room for mediocrity as people are exposed to the best of cinema, best of documentaries on the OTT."

"If you see in the last couple of years, the quality of theatricals has become better. I do feel that we are witnessing the best period of disruption where each medium is pushing the other to do better, to produce content that stands out and are clutter-breaking. Today, truly content is king and it is the only thing that matters," the actor added.

Over the past month, the actor — a self-confessed cinephile — has been doling out the movie and show recommendations every Friday as part of his new offering, Arjun Recommends. What started as stray Instagram posts has become a digital property, courtesy its popularity among his fans.

In an earlier interview with mid-day, Kapoor pointed out that the rise of OTT platforms has pushed filmmakers to deliver better content to audiences.

"I would, any day, prefer to sit at home and discover great shows and movies than go out for a party. Arjun Recommends is my attempt to bring together like-minded people who love to watch clutter-breaking content. It allows me to engage with people across India and understand [the shows or movies that] work for them. I want to develop it into a platform for people to discuss the good content that is available on the Internet," says Kapoor

On the professional front, Arjun is currently busy shooting for his historical drama, Panipat, which also stars Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt in pivotal roles. Panipat is based on the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the Maratha Empire led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and the invading forces of Ahmad Shah Abdali, the King of Afghanistan. The film is slated to release on December 6, 2019.

Apart from this historical drama, Arjun Kapoor will also appear in Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Parineeti Chopra.

