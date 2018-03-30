Arjun Kapoor working 18 hours a day for Namastey England

After deferring Namastey England shoot last month following Sridevi's demise, Arjun Kapoor is working round the clock



Sridevi and Arjun Kapoor

The Patiala schedule of Namastey England has turned out to be particularly gruelling for lead actor Arjun Kapoor. It is learnt that the actor was shooting for 18 hours a day until last week, to make up for lost time. It may be recalled that Kapoor had cut short the shoot of the Vipul Shah-directed film in the last week of February and rushed back to Mumbai to be by father Boney's side after Sridevi's demise. In his absence, the crew reworked the schedule and shot for Parineeti Chopra's solo sequences.

A source from the film's production team says, "Arjun has been shooting in double shifts over the past few weeks. As he had to take some time off from the shoot after Sridevi's demise, his schedule went haywire. Vipul has been extremely understanding of the situation. But Arjun, being a producer's son, knows that the slightest delay in the shooting schedule can lead to monetary losses. So he was shooting for 18 hours a day, to make sure the schedule is not affected any further."

The director hopes to wrap up the Patiala leg of the shoot by mid-April, after which the unit will head to London for the next schedule. Amidst all the frenetic activity, Arjun Kapoor also found his fans demanding his attention, incidentally on mother Mona Kapoor's death anniversary (March 25). The actor returned from his day's shoot to find 15-20 college kids waiting for him outside his hotel. The source adds, "Arjun took pictures with his fans. Since it was his mom's death anniversary, he wasn't in the best frame of mind, but didn't disappoint them."

