Arjun Kapoor's birthday wish for Malaika Arora is all heart!
Arjun Kapoor posted a picture with girlfriend Malaika Arora and it's all about love.
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora may not have spoken about being in a relationship with each other, their pictures of being spotted together or holidaying together said it all. Heard the adage a picture speaks a thousand words? Another picture that doesn't need any caption is Kapoor's birthday wish for Arora, who turns 46 today, on October 23. It's all about love and heart, take a look:
The comments by their friends also happen to be hearts, hearts and only hearts. Jacqueline Fernandez was the first one to comment on the post who commented with three hearts. Kriti Sanon couldn't help but go Aww, not once but as many as three times. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor called the picture Best.
The two have been in a relationship for a while, and their clandestine romance is now public, as the couple doesn't shy away from being clicked by the media. They have often spoken about each other in their respective interviews and fans are now waiting for the good news. But there's another adage that goes like- Good things take time. On the work front, Kapoor is gearing up for Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, starring Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon, and all set to release on December 6.
Arora, on the other hand, continues to increase her fan base with her Monday Motivation posts on Instagram. She's a stickler for fitness and her Insta pictures are proof of the same. And given his character of a Marathi Warrior, Kapoor also has bulked up to get into the skin of the character in the aforementioned historical. After years, the actor gets a meaty part in a massively mounted film. Will he hit the bullseye finally?
Malaika Arora, who mostly celebrates her birthday on a holiday getaway, this year she wanted to celebrate with her family and friends as she turned 46. Malla's party was no less than a starry affair! With who's who in attendance at a 5-star hotel in Juhu, Mumbai. Malaika looked sensuous in her rose gold mirrored dress. All pictures/Yogen Shah
Last year, Malaika celebrated her birthday with beau Arjun Kapoor in New York. This year she wanted to celebrate with her friends and family.
In picture: Kareena Kapoor Khan also attended her BFF Malaika Arora's birthday party at the Juhu hotel. Bebo looked pretty in her striped metallic top and black mini skirt.
Malaika Arora talking about her birthday plans said that after six years, she will be in Mumbai on her birthday.
In picture: Karisma Kapoor wore A-line red dress for Malaika Arora's birthday party at Juhu hotel.
Malaika Arora talking about it said, "This is the first time in past 6-7 years that I am here in the city so I decided to bring my birthday in with my friends and family."
In picture: Arjun Kapoor gives a double thumbs up to the photographers as he arrives for Malaika Arora's birthday party.
Malaika Arora's sister Amrita Arora Ladak looked in the mood to party in her rose gold sequin dress. She came in with husband Shakeel Ladak.
Arjun Rampal and partner Gabriella Demetriades were all smiles as they posed for the photographers at Malaika Arora's birthday party. Gaby shared a photo with Amrita and Malaika and wrote, "Forever goals. Happy birthday [sic]." And Arjun also shared a photo with Malaika and Arjun Kapoor and wrote, "Mere Arjun aur Arjun aagaye... Happy birthday #Malla have a beautiful one. [sic]"
Akshay Kumar and wife Twinkle Khanna also attended Malaika Arora's birthday party at the plush Juhu hotel. Akshay is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Housefull 4.
Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri poses for the photographers as she arrives for Malaika Arora's birthday bash in Juhu.
Shweta Bachchan Nanda wore a blue coloured turtle neck sequin top and denim for Malaika Arora's birthday party.
Janhvi Kapoor wore a pink sequin dress as she attended Malaika Arora's birthday party at Juhu hotel.
Ananya Panday also attended Malaika Arora's birthday bash. Student Of The Year 2 actress wore an off-shoulder black dress for the party.
Sanjay Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor also attended Malaika Arora's birthday party with BFFs Janhvi and Ananya.
Malaika Arora's parents Anil Arora and Joyce Polycarp were all smiles as they posed for the photographers at daughter's birthday bash.
Malaika Arora's son Arhaan Khan arrives for his mother's birthday party at with friends.
Shilpa Shetty Kundra wore a metallic thigh-high slit dress as she arrived with husband Raj Kundra with Malaika Arora's birthday bash.
Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi and were all smile as they posed for the photographers at Malaika Arora's party in Juhu.
Sophie Choudry took to her Instagram to share a photo with Malaika Arora from the party and wrote, "Happy bday you amazing, super hot, super positive, gorgeous woman!!! You are all kinds of goals!! Love u my "neighbour"...Have the most fabulous year P.s Last night was !! #malaikaarora #birthdaygirl [sic]"
Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain arrive for Malaika Arora's birthday party at Juhu hotel.
Armaan Jain with Anissa Malhotra also attended Malaika Arora's birthday party in Juhu.
Chunky Panday with wife Bhavana Panday, Seema Khan and Punit Malhotra pose for photographers at Malaika Arora's birthday party.
Sanjay Kapoor and wife Maheep also attended Malaika Arora's birthday party.
Neelam looked pretty in her black and white dress as she attended Malaika Arora's birthday party in Juhu.
Mumbai socialities Natasha and Adar Poonawalla also attended Malaika's birthday party.
Riteish Deshmukh wore an all-black attire of a leather jacket, tee and denim for Malaika Arora's birthday party.
Rajkummar Rao, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Made In China, attended Malaika Arora's birthday party with girlfriend Patralekhaa.
Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani also attended Malaika Arora's birthday party.
Abhishek Kapoor's wife Pragya also attended Malaika Arora's birthday party.
Varun Dhawan's brother Rohit Dhawan and his wife Jaanvi Desai Dhawan at Malaika Arora's birthday party.
Karan Johar poses for the photographers at Malaika Arora's birthday bash.
Designer Manish Malhotra also came in for Malaika Arora's birthday party, he shared a lot of inside photos from the bash with Malaika, Kareena, Karisma, among others.
