Arjun Kapoor's birthday wish for Malaika Arora is all heart!

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora may not have spoken about being in a relationship with each other, their pictures of being spotted together or holidaying together said it all. Heard the adage a picture speaks a thousand words? Another picture that doesn't need any caption is Kapoor's birthday wish for Arora, who turns 46 today, on October 23. It's all about love and heart, take a look:

View this post on Instagram ♥ï¸ÂÂÂ A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) onOct 23, 2019 at 1:51am PDT

The comments by their friends also happen to be hearts, hearts and only hearts. Jacqueline Fernandez was the first one to comment on the post who commented with three hearts. Kriti Sanon couldn't help but go Aww, not once but as many as three times. Akansha Ranjan Kapoor called the picture Best.

The two have been in a relationship for a while, and their clandestine romance is now public, as the couple doesn't shy away from being clicked by the media. They have often spoken about each other in their respective interviews and fans are now waiting for the good news. But there's another adage that goes like- Good things take time. On the work front, Kapoor is gearing up for Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat, starring Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon, and all set to release on December 6.

Arora, on the other hand, continues to increase her fan base with her Monday Motivation posts on Instagram. She's a stickler for fitness and her Insta pictures are proof of the same. And given his character of a Marathi Warrior, Kapoor also has bulked up to get into the skin of the character in the aforementioned historical. After years, the actor gets a meaty part in a massively mounted film. Will he hit the bullseye finally?

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates