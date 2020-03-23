After dad Chunky made oatmeal pancakes for her, Ananya Panday has been treated to homemade cookies. Ananya's sister Rysa baked the goodies while she "danced around the kitchen and ate chocolate chips (sic)," posted the actor. Well, that's what Ananya said in her recent social media post.

Ananya Panday shared a series of pictures with her sister Rysa, who is seen holding a tray full of freshly baked cookies. The Student Of The Year 2 actress captioned it: We baked cookies!! (and by "we" I mean @rysapanday baked cookies. I just danced around the kitchen and ate chocolate chips) #StayHome #StaySafe #JantaCurfew"

The Pandays are keeping busy in the kitchen whipping up delights for Ananya.

Arjun Kapoor, as always, had the wittiest comment on the post. He wrote, "Are those CHUNKY chocolate chips"

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who recently made her acting debut with Netflix film Guilty, commented, "Sounds like something I'd do"

Sanjay Kapoor said, "Bastian has competition". For the unversed, the actor was talking about one of the most-frequented restaurants in Mumbai by celebrities.

Filmmaker Punit Malhotra, who directed Ananya in his film SOTY 2, commented, "Send me some." Katrina Kaif too wanted some!

