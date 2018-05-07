Arjun Kapoor's horse-riding sessions for 'Panipat'

Arjun Kapoor took to Twitter on Sunday to share a photograph of himself with Panipat director Ashutosh Gowariker

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who is currently prepping up for his upcoming film Panipat, is taking out time to hone his horse-riding skills. Arjun took to Twitter on Sunday to share a photograph of himself with Panipat director Ashutosh Gowariker.

Had quite a Sunday morning, started my horse riding sessions for Panipat today...Thank you to the President of Amateur Riders Club, Suresh Tapuriah, for the guidance and for making me meet this absolute beauty of a horse, Shaka Zulu!@AshGowariker #Panipat pic.twitter.com/tEWfpXSVHH — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 6, 2018

"Had quite a Sunday morning, started my horse riding sessions for 'Panipat' today. Thank you to the President of Amateur Riders Club, Suresh Tapuriah, for the guidance and for making me meet this absolute beauty of a horse, Shaka Zulu," he wrote.

The historical drama film will also feature Sanjay Dutt and Kriti Sanon. 'Panipat' is slated for a release on December 6, 2019.

