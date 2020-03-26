Arjun Kapoor's message for his mom Mona Kapoor will make you emotional

Yesterday, Arjun Kapoor shared an emotional note on mother Mona's death anniversary. He posted a childhood photo of himself along with sister Anshula, and Mona. He wrote, "It's eight years since you left us. We have tried to pick up the pieces, some days are tougher than others though (sic)." He added, "I miss having your name show up on my phone to check on me. I hope wherever you are, you are happy and watching over your two brats (sic)."Arjun's mom passed away just before the release of his debut flick, Ishaqzaade (2012).

Have a look at his tweet right here:

I wish I could be at home like this today would have felt safe & maybe even smiled more than anyone has ever seen me smile. It’s been 8 years today since you left us Mom... pic.twitter.com/DRwhmCx4TR — Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) March 25, 2020

It is known to all that Arjun was very close to his mother and was eager to make her watch his Bollywood debut. Even today, he often says in his interviews how much he misses her and how he wished she was with him today to see his journey as an actor.

Kapoor is now gearing up for a cross-border romance with Rakul Preet Singh that will be co-produced by John Abraham and Nikkhil Advani.

