Anshula Kapoor launches an online fundraising platform

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor has launched an online fundraising platform that will connect fans with their favourite celebrities.

Arjun Kapoor's sister, Anshula Kapoor, has launched an online fundraising platform that will connect fans with their favourite celebrities. The platform will give fans the chance to take part in fun activities like paintball, baking and cricket with their favourite celeb. The platform will in turn support and fundraise for charities.

Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and a host of other celebrities have come out in support of the fundraising platform. GiveIndia, an online donation platform, has been roped in as the philanthropy partner to help ensure that the donations raised for each charity are put to the best use.

Anshula Kapoor, founder, said, "The vision is simple; to make fans smile by giving them one of the best experiences of their lives while raising money for multiple charities across the country. With each experience, our aim is to be able to raise the goal amount of funding required by the NGO, to ensure that the defined micro-campaign can be implemented comprehensively and successfully."

Elder brother Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram to congratulate his baby sis on her endeavour. She shared this fun Instagram story, take a look:

About the platform, Anshula Kapoor also said that the team wants to be able to deliver magical memories to the fan and make their entire journey with the celebrity as special as possible. She added, "Currently, we are looking forward to working with more than 30 charities in the first year. It would be a big win if we can take even a little bit of the pressure of fundraising away from the NGOs and help them better channelise their energy into doing good work and creating a positive change. The ultimate goal is to make people more open to the idea of philanthropy. In the colloquial sense, we make philanthropy cool."

Half-sister Janhvi Kapoor seems to be super excited and proud of Anshula Kapoor on her venture. The Dhadak actress took to her Instagram story to congratulate the young entrepreneur.

Anshula has previously worked at Google India and has completed her graduation in BA – Urban Studies from Barnard College Columbia University. She will be responsible for looking after the day to day processes, roping in influencers, working with different teams and operations at the fundraising platform.

Commenting on this association, Priyanka Prakash, Head of Marketing & Alliances, GiveIndia said, "The underlying philosophy of GiveIndia is to create an ecosystem of every day giving through everyday people. This partnership helps realise our vision and will act as a catalyst for people who want to give back to society. We strongly believe people want to give back and often don't know how to do so. GiveIndia strives to bridge that gap through Fankind's online platform that brings both convenience and choice together in a high-trust environment."

